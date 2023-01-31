Forum: Home-based business premises must remain primarily for residential use

We thank Ms Lim Siew Kim for her feedback (Neighbour’s food production appears to be no longer small-scale, Dec 3).

Small-scale home-based business activities are permitted to operate under the Home-Based Business Schemes under the Housing and Development Board (HDB) for residents living in HDB homes and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for those living in private residential premises.

The scale of home-based businesses is limited by conditions under these schemes. For instance, the business should not materially change the residential nature of the premises, and the residents must continue to reside within the premises.

In addition, they are not allowed to employ any persons outside the household. Residents operating home-based businesses are advised to be considerate and not to inconvenience their neighbours. Otherwise, they will have to cease operations or relocate to alternative premises, such as commercial units.

HDB will investigate and take necessary action when it receives feedback on disamenities arising from HDB operators. HDB has tried to reach out to Ms Lim to look into the matter she raised, but has been unsuccessful. We request Ms Lim to contact HDB at www.hdb.gov.sg/efeedback to provide us with more information, so that we can address her concerns accordingly.

Lim Lea Lea

Director (Branch Operations)

Housing and Development Board

Han Fei Nee

Director (Development Control, West 2)

Urban Redevelopment Authority