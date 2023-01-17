Forum: Holistic approach taken to raise awareness of traditional boats

We thank Mr Kuet Ee Yoon for his suggestion (Wooden boats that thronged Singapore River part of country’s maritime heritage, Jan 7).

The National Heritage Board (NHB) and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) agree with Mr Kuet, and are committed to safeguarding our rich maritime heritage through public education and outreach.

NHB takes a holistic approach to preserving Singapore’s treasures and stories.

In addition to considering physical structures and artefacts, our safeguarding efforts include documentation, research and promotion. These provide more opportunities to showcase and share our maritime heritage, for generations to come.

For example, NHB’s Heritage Grant schemes have supported the community to develop projects such as games, exhibitions and publications which feature twakows and tongkangs. These include History Of Singapore – Islands And Islanders, a publication which presents Singapore’s history from the perspective of a Singaporean seafarer.

Our museums and heritage institutions have also presented exhibitions relating to these traditional boats.

At the National Museum of Singapore, tongkangs are featured in paintings and prints depicting shipping in Singapore to help visitors understand the role of tongkangs in our history.

Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall also spotlighted twakows through an interactive installation in the 2019 River Hongbao exhibition, “A Harbour and Home: The Singapore River Through Time”.

In addition, the public can learn more about these traditional boats on NHB’s heritage resource portal (roots.gov.sg).

When it is reopened by the first half of this year, MPA’s refreshed Singapore Maritime Gallery at Marina South Pier will also feature the evolution of vessels that played a part in Singapore’s development as a trading hub port, including the traditional bumboats.

MPA’s curated Singapore Maritime Trail, “Our Heritage”, also takes the public through historical landmarks, including the Singapore River, to discover our rich maritime heritage.

Both NHB and MPA will continue to commemorate and celebrate our maritime heritage in ways that enhance public accessibility and appreciation for our maritime treasures and stories.

Melissa Tan

Director (Heritage Policy and Research)

National Heritage Board

George Goh

Director (Communications and Community)

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore