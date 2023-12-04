Forum: Holdup due to error in registering another ActiveSG member

We refer to Ms Marie Li’s letter “Misuse of IC means son cannot enrol in ActiveSG” (Nov 24).

Sport Singapore would like to clarify that this is not a case of misuse of NRIC, but the result of a human error that occurred during the registration of another ActiveSG member. Some time was needed to contact the other member so that we can rectify the matter.

We acknowledge that our communications and updates to Ms Li could have been more prompt, and apologise for the inconvenience she and her son experienced.

We are also assisting with her requests so that this matter would not affect her son’s enrolment in our ActiveSG programmes.

We thank Ms Li and her son for their interest in our ActiveSG programmes and hope that all participants will find our programmes beneficial.

Tanty Nazlianah Rosli

Head, Strategic Communications & Engagement Division

Sport Singapore