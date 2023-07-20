Forum: Holding leaders accountable does not require social cancelling or shaming

I am heartened to see the various political party leaders step up and begin addressing the recent scandals involving their respective party members and leaders (WP’s Leon Perera, Nicole Seah resign over extramarital affair which started after GE2020, July 19; Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui resign over affair, July 18).

Many questions still remain. We Singaporeans await answers. How misconduct is handled is vital as it no longer reflects just the integrity of individual members, but the political parties and their systems of governance.

Politicians don’t get held accountable for inappropriate relationships just because affairs are socially unacceptable. The problem that warrants professional accountability here for politicians is the issue of integrity, which can be defined as doing the right thing when no one is looking.

When a person’s integrity in private relationships can be compromised, there seems to also be a higher likelihood for compromise in professional settings.

For this reason, politicians need to be held accountable over private inappropriate relationships.

This said, we can still be empathetic Singaporeans who provide a safe space for involved parties and their respective families to heal. Their public profiles may set them up as convenient targets for social cancelling, but that is not necessary.

Their political careers may be over, but let’s not contribute to the demise of their private lives too. Whatever their families need and wish to do is their choice, we do well not to apply further pressure by cancelling or shaming them socially.

Let us Singaporeans show the world a better way forward. Let us uphold professional standards and simultaneously create safe spaces for people to find appropriate restoration and healing.

Lim Jun Bin