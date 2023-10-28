Forum: Hold social media companies accountable to scam victims too

I applaud the proposal to introduce a Shared Responsibility Framework for dealing with phishing scams, under which banks and telcos must reimburse scam victims under some circumstances (Financial institutions, telcos accountable to scam victims if found negligent under planned framework, Oct 25). This is an encouraging step that will push these firms to further strengthen their measures to protect their customers against scams.

I believe, however, that such a framework would be incomplete without including some form of accountability for social media firms such as Facebook.

A quick glance at recent articles published in The Straits Times turns up countless instances of Singaporeans losing a great deal of money after clicking on Facebook advertisements put up by scammers that direct them to install malware on various pretexts.

In this hyperconnected era, many Singaporeans now use social media as a primary means of connecting with loved ones and accessing information. This significant reach means that social media is capable of propagating messages that deal immeasurable harm to our society, and the Government has recognised this in enacting the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act.

Since social media firms are deriving revenue from advertisers, legitimate or not, it appears that similar action needs to be taken against scam-related online advertisements.

For instance, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) could mandate that Internet content providers providing online advertising services perform know-your-

customer checks on their customers, much like what banks already do.

IMDA can also take a leaf from the book of some European countries and require that commercial content, including advertisements, published online be accompanied by a statement with the name and address of the local person or entity responsible for such content.

Errant platforms should be fined, or face suspension or revocation of their licences to operate in Singapore.

These, together with reimbursements to victims by social media firms found to be negligent under the Shared Responsibility Framework, will lead to a more robust defence against scammers seeking to prey on vulnerable Singaporeans.

Liu Ziyuan