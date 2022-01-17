Forum: Hold off on tax hikes for a while more due to inflation

Like many Singaporeans, I am worried about the prospect of inflation here.

We have been told that the increase in goods and services tax is not something that can be put off forever and that a higher carbon tax has to be implemented. While each of these has its own sound reasoning, the problem is the macro situation.

We are facing a significant rise in energy costs, which will push up the prices of transportation and utilities, as well as cause a huge rise in food prices. In addition, interest rate hikes seem to be on the horizon.

This would impact repayment of housing and car loans. While employment remains steady, it is not clear if there is sufficient income growth for an average family to meet all these financial challenges, especially given the lingering Covid-19 situation.

I therefore urge the Government to reconsider implementing any planned hikes in taxes and fees until the average Singaporean household's finances are on a more robust footing.

Even without these hikes, living within the price increases forced on us by external factors can be daunting for many.

Wong Weng Fai