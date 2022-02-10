Forum: Hold irresponsible home owners accountable for fires

The recent spate of fires in public housing flats is cause for concern (Blazes at weekend disrupt CNY plans for residents, Feb 4; 3 fires in a single night; man arrested over Telok Blangah blaze, Jan 30).

Many fires in homes are of electrical origin, involving personal mobility devices (PMDs) or power-assisted bicycles (PABs).

When a fire occurs in a flat, residents in adjoining units have to evacuate their premises until it is safe to return to their flats, and they have to clean up the accumulated soot and charred walls of their homes. The fear and anxiety felt by the residents are immeasurable.

In 2020, 46 fires or 67.6 per cent of the fires involving PMDs and PABs occurred in residences.

If investigations reveal negligence on the part of PMD and PAB owners, then they should be held accountable. They should also compensate neighbours for damage to their properties.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan