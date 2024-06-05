Forum: Hijab-wearing heavy metal girl-band an inspiration to others

I refer to the articles “Hijab-wearing heavy metal band send message of girl power” (May 4) and “Hijab-wearing heavy metal band set to smash stereotypes at UK music festival” (June 2).

The three-girl band are set to perform at Glastonbury in the UK but before that, they performed at Baybeats 2021 in Singapore.

I was privileged to have watched Voice of Baceprot (VOB) at the annual indie music festival at the Esplanade then.

Little did I know then that they would become so big, performing at Hammersonic in Jakarta, Wacken Open Air in Germany and many venues in France, Holland and the US.

And now they will perform on arguably the biggest music stage in the world on June 28.

To have such a band emerge from South-east Asia is inspiring.

Hailing from Muslim-majority Indonesia, the band have remained true to their religious roots but have debunked stereotypes by updating their music for the modern era, singing about identity, gender equality, class struggle and environmental concerns. Along the way, they braved scepticism, discrimination and bullying but stayed true to their course.

I hope fellow Singaporeans, especially musicians and artistes, will be similarly inspired to succeed on their own terms as they pursue their passions.

Colin Lim