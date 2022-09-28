Forum: Highly subsidised public rental flats for those in need

We thank Mr Ivan Goh for his feedback (Let singles rent flats at subsidised rates, Sept 16).

HDB provides highly subsidised rental flats under the Public Rental Scheme for low-income households with no other housing options and no family support. Given our limited land and supply of these rental flats, and the substantial subsidies involved, we need to prioritise the housing needs of different groups, providing more support for those who are most vulnerable.

Our approach to public housing is centred on home ownership, which enables citizens to have a stake in Singapore. Through generous subsidies and grants, public housing is kept accessible, affordable and inclusive. This has enabled many generations of Singaporeans to enjoy the fruits of our home ownership programme over the years.

Today, 80 per cent of Singapore residents continue to live in HDB flats, and nine in 10 Singapore households own the flat they are living in. For those, including singles, who may prefer to rent, there is a wide range of rental options of varying sizes, locations and prices available on the open market, including commercial co-living options which have become increasingly popular in recent years.

Engaged or married couples who are awaiting the completion of their new HDB flat, and need transitional housing urgently, may consider renting a flat at subsidised rates under the Parenthood Provisional Housing Scheme. We will more than double the supply of these flats from 800 in 2021 to 1,800 units by 2023.

We recognise the changing aspirations of home-seekers and will continue to monitor evolving trends to cater to the housing needs of our diverse population. Those with no other housing options and no family support can approach HDB, and we will see how best to assist them based on their circumstances.

Zing Lim

Director (Rental Housing)

Housing and Development Board