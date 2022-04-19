Forum: Highlight the dangers of vaping e-cigarettes

While the report, "Brisk business at JB shops selling e-cigarettes as Singaporeans return" (April 17), stated the illegality of the use and sale of e-cigarettes, it did not elaborate on the risks of vaping.

It also reported that one consumer believed that vaping is less harmful than smoking.

In my work with drug addicts, I have found that some had "graduated" from using e-cigarettes to other hardcore drugs. Others use vapes in tandem with their other drug and/or alcohol use.

Studies have shown that vaping could actually be more harmful than smoking.

Besides nicotine, which is in itself an addictive chemical, most vapes contain other chemicals which are carcinogens and heavy metals detrimental to people's lungs and even hearts.

There should be more articles on the risks of vaping.

Judy Lim Sok Cheng