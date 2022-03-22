Forum: Higher salary framework helps F&B businesses plan with greater certainty, prepare career pathways

I refer to Mr Raymond Lim Siong Heng's letter, "Higher EP salary cut-offs will not solve problem of Singaporeans shunning F&B sector" (March 14).

The Covid-19 pandemic has posed several challenges for the food and beverage industry. During this time, the Government has supported the industry with enhanced wage support under the Jobs Support Scheme, to help F&B firms retain local workers and cope with business costs.

The Government also recently announced the $70 million Food Services and Retail Business Revitalisation Package to improve productivity and support the hiring and training of local staff.

As local wages continue to grow, we have to update the Employment Pass (EP) qualifying salary to keep pace with the labour market. This ensures that EP holders are not hired simply because they are cheaper than locals. This has consistently been our approach.

With the setting of a clear benchmark, namely the top one-third of local professionals, managers, executives and technicians, we aim to provide businesses with greater certainty and predictability in the pace of updating, so that they can plan ahead.

The introduction of the points-based Complementarity Assessment Framework (Compass) allows us to be more nuanced in selecting complementary EP holders.

For example, the framework will take into account the wage norms and local-foreign workforce profile of the F&B sector when assigning Compass points. It will also take into account the size of the firm, such that smaller F&B firms are not disadvantaged.

To grow sustainably, F&B firms must continue to attract and retain Singaporeans. Besides paying competitive salaries, we encourage the F&B industry to continue to redesign jobs, provide better career progression pathways, and uplift the overall image of F&B professions.

We also encourage workers to embrace upskilling as their jobs transform so that they can support their employers to succeed and create better career progression opportunities.

The Government is committed to walking the transformation journey with the F&B industry.

We will continue to support firms through the Job Redesign Reskilling Programme for Food Services Assistants to reskill their existing workers, and the Support for Job Redesign under the Productivity Solutions Grant to redesign work processes, tasks and responsibilities.

Kenny Tan

Divisional Director

Manpower Planning and Policy Division

Ministry of Manpower