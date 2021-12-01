Forum: High volume of Jobs Support Scheme appeals affecting speed of support

We refer to Mr Goh Tong Hann's letter "Getting promised support for small business an uphill battle" (Nov 23).

We recognise that many food and beverage (F&B) businesses like Mr Goh's are affected by the Covid-19 situation, as well as the tightened safe management measures. The Government has provided enhanced Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) payments to help them through this period.

The Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) has a dedicated team of officers to process the disbursement of JSS payouts and inquiries from businesses on their eligibility and appeals.

As JSS covers diverse sectors, the Iras team works closely with relevant agencies to ensure timely and accurate payouts.

For firms in the F&B sector, Iras works with Enterprise Singapore to assess their eligibility for JSS payouts.

We are sorry that timeliness has been affected due to the volume of appeals.

To get the latest updates on their appeal status, F&B firms can contact Iras via go.gov.sg/payout

We thank Mr Goh for the opportunity to clarify things and will be in touch with him directly on the outcome of his appeal.

Kelly Wee

Director (Corporate Communications)

Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore

Alethea Nah

Director (Corporate Communications)

Enterprise Singapore