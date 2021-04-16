Forum: High vaccination rate is key in fighting virus

The case of the 23-year-old male Indian work permit holder who had completed the full vaccination regimen on Feb 17, yet still got infected by Covid-19, is concerning (Worker in dorm who got both jabs is sole new local case, April 12).

While the two approved mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in Singapore - Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna - are not 100 per cent protective, vaccine non-response is not random, as there are known factors that can affect the immune response to vaccines, such as age, comorbidities, body mass index (BMI) and smoking.

In a preprint study, Italian researchers discovered that obese healthcare workers produced only about half the antibody level after a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, compared with others with normal BMI.

The constant state of low-grade inflammation can weaken certain immune responses that trigger a protective response following vaccination.

The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention categorises smokers as "immunocompromised", which means having a weakened immune system. This puts smokers in the same group as those receiving cancer treatments or who have HIV.

It has been observed in India that antibodies waned more quickly in smokers than in non-smokers after Covid-19 vaccination, although non-mRNA vaccines are currently used there.

A senior Turkish physician cited a study that found that exposure to cigarette smoke impairs "the ability to form memory cells that are critical to the maintenance of the protective immune response induced by vaccines".

Since asking the obese to lose weight to reach a healthy BMI and smokers to quit before vaccination in order to improve their immune response may not be feasible, it is all the more important for Singapore to have a very high vaccination rate.

I was once among those hesitant to be vaccinated, as I have drug allergies and eczema.

However, after doing extensive research, I realise that I cannot rely on the inoculated to protect me as some may have a poor response to the vaccine.

Long Covid and the more virulent variants are also worrisome.

After getting my first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week and experiencing no more than a sore arm for two days, I am glad to learn from a local research study that the onset of protection occurs as early as 12 days after the first dose, although two shots are still required to attain up to 95 per cent efficacy.

Herd immunity can be achieved only when we have a high-enough vaccination rate.

I hope this will help the undecided make the decision to go for vaccination.

Liu I-Chun