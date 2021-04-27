Forum: High standards of service at private hospital not achieved cheaply

I refer to The Sunday Times article "Do lobster meals add to high hospital charges?" (April 25) by Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.

He highlighted a pertinent point, in view of rising medical insurance costs.

I feel, however, that more in-depth scrutiny and analysis of all other cost factors would have presented a fairer and clearer picture of the major factors contributing to the cost increase.

Other measurable indicators to consider could include staff-to-patient ratio, equipment-to-patient ratio and meal cost as a percentage of the total hospital bill.

A comparison can then be made against other hospitals and healthcare groups.

As a patient of Mount Elizabeth Novena, I can attest to the high standard of service and professionalism shown by the staff at every level.

Such high standards are not achieved overnight, or cheaply.

Ng Seng Kiat