Forum: High standards of service at private hospital not achieved cheaply

  • Published
    50 sec ago

I refer to The Sunday Times article "Do lobster meals add to high hospital charges?" (April 25) by Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon.

He highlighted a pertinent point, in view of rising medical insurance costs.

I feel, however, that more in-depth scrutiny and analysis of all other cost factors would have presented a fairer and clearer picture of the major factors contributing to the cost increase.

Other measurable indicators to consider could include staff-to-patient ratio, equipment-to-patient ratio and meal cost as a percentage of the total hospital bill.

A comparison can then be made against other hospitals and healthcare groups.

As a patient of Mount Elizabeth Novena, I can attest to the high standard of service and professionalism shown by the staff at every level.

Such high standards are not achieved overnight, or cheaply.

Ng Seng Kiat

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 