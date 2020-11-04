Forum: High rent the cause of retailers' closure

The liquidation of Robinsons, after 162 years in Singapore, is a sad chapter in the retail business (End of a S'pore icon, Oct 31).

Many Singaporeans, especially the older generation, have fond memories of shopping at Robinsons, with its comprehensive merchandise range and impeccable service.

Another Singapore icon will soon become history.

It seems convenient to assign blame to Covid-19, online shopping and a failure to transform the business.

Yes, these are contributory factors, but the single most critical factor, often side-stepped, is rent.

In good times, whenever a retailer gave up a retail space, another quickly took it up, so there was no lack of tenants despite the steep rent.

Two major factors drove up rents:

The buoyant real estate market, pre-Covid-19, boosted property valuations. And when a property changed hands, the buyer had to raise rents to achieve a sensible yield.

Many landlords have turned over their properties to real estate investment trusts (Reits). Reits spell bad news for tenants, because rental income is the major contributor to the profits of these Reits.

And the easiest way to continually provide payouts to their unit holders is to increase rents.

So retailers are up against many odds, most of which are beyond their control. If nothing is done to alleviate this situation, how will they survive?

Lawrence Loh