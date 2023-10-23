Forum: High cost of living creates a dent in dream of pursuing one’s passions

In Singapore, prosperity and progress have long been lauded and are key tenets of our society.

Once obsessed with the 5Cs _ cash, car, credit card, condominium, and country club membership _ have we now moved away from the era of unbridled materialism? A growing minority champion a departure from this consumer-driven dream, yet the majority still find themselves tethered to the pursuit of high-paying mainstream careers.

The relentless surge in the cost of living is a key disincentive to Singaporeans exploring their passions and interests outside of convention when deciding on life choices. I’ve seen friends opting for gap years or venturing into entrepreneurship, seeking to fulfil their passions. However, the harsh reality is that these non-mainstream career choices often involve arduous work and may come with lower salaries than those of white-collar professions.

More often than not, reality comes knocking, and the high cost of living in Singapore emerges as a formidable adversary. The dream of pursuing one’s passions frequently loses out to the necessity of securing a stable pay cheque. Singaporeans who choose alternative career paths are justified in harbouring some materialistic aspirations. There should not be a dilemma about making trade-offs between enjoying a comfortable quality of life and pursuing other career paths that may align with their passions and interests. Those opting for alternative careers simply desire to live comfortably, indulge in the occasional treat, and not have to worry about financial stability.

The Government’s emphasis on hard work yielding the fruits of our labour was a truism in past generations. I have older family members who, despite lacking a university degree, were able to purchase a three-bedroom condominium in their early 30s. Can the same be said for non-graduate Singaporeans today? The economic landscape has changed drastically, and even graduates today find themselves grappling with the challenge of acquiring a resale HDB flat.

While it’s true that salaries are on the rise, particularly in high-end jobs, the growth is sluggish for blue-collar workers and non-graduates. The economic pie must be more evenly distributed, allowing every segment of society to enjoy the prosperity that Singapore has worked so hard to achieve.

The Government must take measures to alleviate the burden of the high cost of living, ensuring that the dreams and aspirations of every Singaporean, regardless of their passions, interests or educational background, have room to flourish.

Ryan Ang