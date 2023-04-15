Forum: Help tissue paper sellers find other ways to earn a living

I’ve been seeing more tissue paper sellers in crowded public places, where they’ve become a nuisance. The public does not need this service, as tissue paper is cheap and readily available.

I gave a few of these sellers $2 each, and started talking to them. One divulged that he was from Malaysia. I spoke to another in Little India, who told me she was from Hougang, but stationed herself in Little India because of the better footfall.

I reported three tissue sellers stationed at the exit of City Hall MRT station. The authorities followed up and said that one of the sellers had a licence.

I hope the authorities will do more to help the less fortunate engage in better activities to earn a living. They can be referred to seniors’ centres or agencies offering simple jobs or free food, or given financial help to eradicate this practice of selling tissues, which is akin to begging.

Henry Ong Kok Seong