Forum: Help Singaporeans find meaningful employment

I read with concern that retrenchment in Singapore increased in the third quarter (Layoffs in Singapore rise to 1,120 in Q3, driven by tech firms, Dec 15), including some high-profile mass cuts from tech companies like Shopee, Meta, Stripe and Twitter.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) noted that retrenchments in other sectors stayed low and were mainly due to restructuring or reorganisation.

Although the total number of job vacancies declined for the second consecutive quarter, vacancies nonetheless remained significantly higher than 2019’s average, before the pandemic.

I hope that MOM can clarify the reasons for the high vacancies. Are they due to job-skill mismatch, low wages offered or work being offered only on a contract basis?

Economists have downgraded Singapore’s 2023 growth forecast to 1.8 per cent. This may mean more retrenchment and wage cuts in the next few quarters.

I hope more of an effort can be made to provide meaningful employment for Singaporeans as we navigate out of an unpredictable economic situation.

Foo Sing Kheng