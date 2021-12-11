Forum: Help Singaporeans feel they have a stake in nation's green energy goals

The Government has taken aggressive measures in adopting solar energy in recent years.

Since 2015, Singapore's solar capacity has grown more than six times. The country plans to produce 2 gigawatt-peak of solar energy by 2030.

Solar panels have been extensively deployed on the roofs of Housing Board blocks and there is a large-scale floating solar farm in Tengeh Reservoir.

While this progress made is commendable, more must be done in pursuing Singapore's long-term targets.

The 2030 solar capacity target covers only 4 per cent of Singapore's total electricity demand today.

I have two suggestions.

First, there should be explicit and robust energy reports and targets to inform Singaporeans of the nation's green energy progress.

The current way in which the Energy Market Authority (EMA) reports Singapore's energy consumption revolves around the nation's electricity and natural gas consumption. It does not show how much renewable energy is produced or how this renewable energy is used.

The EMA should keep Singaporeans updated on the progress that the country is making towards the green energy targets it has set.

This would give us clarity on the progress that is being made, which would encourage more Singaporeans to take ownership of the country's energy goals.

Second, Singaporeans need to be included in the conversation on energy.

While there exist programmes such as Youth@Siew, an event under the Singapore International Energy Week that seeks to engage young people on issues related to energy, they are often niche and inaccessible.

More programmes aimed at building energy literacy and interest are necessary to convince Singaporeans that they have a stake in the country's green energy landscape.

Increased participation could bring about a more innovative approach to energy challenges.

Reaching carbon neutrality is an arduous task given Singapore's lack of natural resources.

However, a calculated and participatory approach can make this a reality.

Dominic Siew