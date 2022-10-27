Forum: Help Sin Ming chickens survive instead of reducing numbers

I refer to the report, “Fewer chickens roaming in Sin Ming, thanks to measures” (Oct 24).

There does not seem to be a clear policy on how to manage the chickens in Sin Ming Court. The results of the various measures introduced to deal with the chickens are unclear. For example, some have been caught and sent to farms for years now, but it is not known what happens there, for how long they survive and whether they can reproduce there.

I am also concerned that involving residents in managing the chickens may not be in the best interests of these birds because they may not have the expertise or the interest in letting them remain in the community.

The chickens are beautiful birds, with very cute chicks. Their reality is that they have to survive in an alien environment, now made harsher by some residents. The chick mortality rate is very high. A hen may lay up to eight eggs and all may hatch. However, the lack of food, presence of predators and the deep drains in the neighbourhood mean that the hen will be lucky to have two chicks with her at the end of one month.

We need to help them survive, not act to decimate them further.

Bachan Singh