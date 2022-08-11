Forum: Help people collect their rubbish after public celebrations

Thousands of visitors flocked to the Promontory @ Marina Bay, mingling with an equally formidable Singapore crowd, to celebrate Singapore's 57th national day on Tuesday.

Amid the hustle and bustle, a number of people carried with them a small notice saying "Help keep Singapore clean" and distributed to people packets of tissue paper.

I think that was a good idea. Kudos to them.

It would have been even better if they also gave a small bag to those who might have wanted to dispose of rubbish like paper cups or the leftovers from titbits which some families had taken to the site.

Collectively, quite a bit of rubbish could have been collected for disposal and later thrown into bins away from the venue of the parade.

Perhaps this could be done during the year-end festivities.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip