Forum: Help people collect their rubbish after public celebrations

Updated
Published
46 sec ago

Thousands of visitors flocked to the Promontory @ Marina Bay, mingling with an equally formidable Singapore crowd, to celebrate Singapore's 57th national day on Tuesday.

Amid the hustle and bustle, a number of people carried with them a small notice saying "Help keep Singapore clean" and distributed to people packets of tissue paper.

I think that was a good idea. Kudos to them.

It would have been even better if they also gave a small bag to those who might have wanted to dispose of rubbish like paper cups or the leftovers from titbits which some families had taken to the site.

Collectively, quite a bit of rubbish could have been collected for disposal and later thrown into bins away from the venue of the parade.

Perhaps this could be done during the year-end festivities.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top