Forum: Help parents build mental well-being so they can better support their child

I refer to the report, "Suicide bids by teens: Study highlights vital role of family in mental well-being" (Oct 10)

According to the report, while teenagers in Singapore who have attempted suicide were more likely than their peers to perceive their parents as neglectful, their parents were less likely than their children to think that they had been neglectful.

Researchers said that one reason for this gap could be that the parents were unaware of how their own behaviour was perceived by the child.

The definition of a good family differs between children and parents. In the course of my work as a therapist, I have seen parents who were helpless when it came to helping their children. They thought they had provided a good family for their children, but their children thought otherwise.

The parents of today's teenagers grew up at a time when mental health education was not common in Singapore. Most of us are likely to adopt our parenting styles from what we saw from our parents, who grew up in years when having the ability to place three meals on the table was more important. Concepts such as emotional well-being, emotional regulation and positive coping skills were unheard of.

We know that family plays a very important role in the mental well-being of children, but family members need to be equipped to play that role.

From my observation, what generally happens now is that children spend most of their time growing up away from their parents.

After the maternity leave period is over, the child is placed in infant care, then childcare, then student care, until he is eventually considered old enough to look after himself when he is in his teens.

Alternatively, the child is looked after by a helper or grandparents.

Many studies show that the first six to seven years of a child's life make up the most important phase for development and connection to the caregiver. If the child spends most of his time during this period away from the family, how then can the family build a connection with the child?

While I support the idea of building resilience among the youth, it is crucial to help them sustain the new pattern of coping during stressful situations.

It would be of little use if the child, with the newfound strength, goes back home to a troubled family.

Perhaps we should look first into helping parents to build their own mental well-being so that they can better support their child's mental well-being.

Shirley Woon