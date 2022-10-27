Forum: Help new parents excel at work and family life

I thank Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for understanding the need to refresh social support measures in the area of parenthood (S’pore to refresh social support measures amid signs of stratification: DPM Wong, Oct 10). Singapore now has a window of opportunity to inspire young couples with new measures that help them excel at work and family life.

A child’s first year is probably the most challenging chapter in new parents’ journeys.

I hope to see more government incentives and support for employers to provide alternative work arrangements for new parents. One example could be to give subsidies to employers who provide new parents with flexible work arrangements, such as part-time work, during the eight months following the paid maternity leave period. This could be complemented by the setting up of a grant that companies can tap to help new parents work from home.

One often-heard reason for delaying parenthood is the lack of infant-care options. Young parents may have baby boomer parents who are still working and unable to help with childcare. The Government could help by providing new parents who hire a domestic worker with more financial assistance, beyond the levy concession, for the child’s first 18 months. Doing this would also ease demand for infant care.

In a post-pandemic world, becoming a parent may need more forms of support. Taking steps to help would certainly reduce the stress felt by young families.

I hope more resources will be channelled to measures that will allow more families, both parents and grandparents, to experience the joy of a new baby.

Yeo Miu Ean