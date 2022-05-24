Forum: Help match second-hand furniture with needy families

I have noticed a great deal of household items and furniture discarded in the void decks of housing estates or bins.

Instead of discarding useful household items and furniture, why not give them to families in need?

Many places that accept donations are reluctant to accept bigger items owing to a lack of space.

Perhaps town councils or residents' committees could set up a channel through which needy families could register what items they need, be it a baby cot or a bed.

Families who have items they want to give away could use this channel to inform town councils or residents' committees of what items are available.

Once a match is found, the two families could either arrange between themselves for collection, or the town council could extend moving assistance.

A system like this would reach out to those in need while opening a path to those who wish to share.

It could also bring neighbours closer and enhance bonding.

In the name of sustainability and charity, let's open our hearts and minds to help one another.

Christony Lau Pet Keong