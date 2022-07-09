Forum: Help kids to be informed citizens with a global outlook

As an educator for almost a decade and a parent to two primary school-going children, it was refreshing to read Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling's commentary, "Enabling our children to face the future with confidence" (July 6).

In a world characterised by uncertainty, now more so than ever, educators and parents have an important role to play in helping our children be "future-ready".

However, this future-readiness is not measured by what our children score in weighted assessments and examinations.

Inadvertently, in this pursuit of academic excellence, children cannot help but see their self-worth intrinsically tied to a paper score from a young age.

If the goal of education is to prepare children to face an uncertain future with confidence, then we need a radical shift away from our national preoccupation with grades.

Unfortunately, while mid-year exams for all primary and secondary school levels will be scrapped by next year, the weighted assessments are still major stressors for parents and students alike as the scores are still reflected in report books. It is also common at parent-teacher meetings for the scores of the weighted assessments to be emphasised more than how much the child is enjoying the subject.

It is equally important that our children become informed citizens, where they are concerned not just about the contents of their textbooks, but also about what's happening in their society and beyond.

As educators and parents, we must take time out of our curriculum and busy schedules to engage our charges and children on current affairs, and to help them develop a global and not insular outlook, as we inch towards the goal of preparing them for the future, whatever it may be.

Maybel Chong Su Jen