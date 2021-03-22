Forum: Help both young victims and perpetrators of crime

Those being hauled up to court for all kinds of misconduct, including using phone cameras for voyeurism, are getting younger (Boy, 16, admits to taking video clips in men's toilet at sports complex, March 18).

It may be tough for parents whose children are victims of perpetrators, who are also young people themselves, to decide whether to officially report such incidences.

Being law-abiding people, most parents would instinctively respond to such violations by making an official report.

But, being parents, they are also likely to hesitate reporting such acts if it were their child who was the perpetrator rather than the victim.

In both situations, if the incident were not life-threatening, parents who have the presence of mind to ponder the consequences are likely to make the more helpful choice of helping both the victim and perpetrator.

I wonder if the police can provide some guidelines on such situations so that young people, whether victim or perpetrator, will get timely help without the process of juvenile criminal justice being activated.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)