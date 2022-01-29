Forum: Help available for families under stress

We thank Forum writers Yeow Beng Zhen (More needs to be done to help families struggling with stress, Jan 25), Tay Tze Siong (Set up a hotline for those facing parenting problems, Jan 25) and Lim Hwee San (Hotline needed to give parents immediate help and guidance, Jan 27) for their letters.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) acknowledges and empathises with how Covid-19 has exacerbated the familial and parenting stressors identified by the writers.

Support is available and we encourage families facing issues to seek professional help early via the Community Psychology Hub Online Counselling at www.cphonlinecounselling.sg, the nearest Strengthening Families Programme@Family Service Centre (FAM@FSC) at www.msf.gov.sg/FAMatFSC or the National Care Hotline on 1800-202-6868.

Additionally, MSF works closely with community partners to provide support services to families.

For example, the FAM@FSC offers family counselling services for anyone experiencing family-related stress to seek help and guidance in a safe, non-judgmental space. Five such centres are operational with another five opening by the year end.

MSF has also appointed 10 Parenting Support Providers to deliver evidence-based parenting support programmes, such as the Positive Parenting Programme. Attendees have reported improvements in their children's behaviour and parenting stress. For more information, visit http://familiesforlife.sg or https://go.gov.sg/ffl-parenting-programmes

Beyond existing services and programmes, MSF continues to work with the community to better support families facing stress.

In August last year, we launched the Alliance for Action to Strengthen Marriages and Family Relationships to galvanise a whole-of-society support for families, together with the public, community, religious organisations, corporations and ground-up initiatives.

It comprises six focal areas to support families at different life stages and facing different issues including newlyweds, parents, single parents and families with early risk.

These are undergirded by leveraging the Families For Life Movement to work with partners and expand outreach, and bringing together religious organisations to share with one another best practices on building strong marriages and families.

Charlotte Beck

Senior Director, Family Development Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development