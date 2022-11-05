Forum: Height limit for drone aerial activities being reviewed

We thank Mr Ong Wee Teck for his suggestion to review the height limits for unmanned aircraft (UA) operations (60m height limit for drones too conservative, Oct 29).

We have seen a steady growth of UA activities in Singapore. Public and aviation safety is our topmost priority in managing this growth.

Due to our limited airspace and the need to ensure adequate separation with manned aircraft operations, some of which operate at very low levels, we have imposed a height limit of 60m or 200 feet above mean sea level on all aerial activities, in addition to restrictions within 5km of aerodrome.

Nonetheless, we are prepared to allow UA activities above 60m on a case-by-case basis. Users may apply to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) for permission to do so.

With the recent developments in drone technology that allow for remote identification of UA in flight and learning from the experience of other countries in regulating UA, CAAS is reviewing its regulations including those related to the height restriction.

Tan Kah Han

Chief Technology Officer

Senior Director (Unmanned Systems Group)

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore