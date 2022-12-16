Forum: Hefty fines, stringent measures needed to improve workplace safety

The latest workplace fatality on Tuesday was not the first since the heightened safety control measures were implemented on Sept 1 (Man arrested after worker dies unloading steel bars at Tengah executive condo construction site, Dec 14).

I think the present penalty of up to $500,000 for causing a worker’s death is grossly inadequate. Any fine for causing a worker’s death must be substantial to be felt and have an effect on management decisions.

A hefty penalty of between $1 million and $5 million and a jail term would lead to top management acting more prudently to ensure site safety.

Exhortations by the Ministry of Manpower, industry leaders and workers’ representatives to workers to stay alert and vigilant, including empowering them to report workplace hazards to their supervisors, have their limitations and are not as effective.

Would the ministry consider introducing harsher penalties and more stringent measures to protect and save the lives of the workers, many of whom are breadwinners of their families?

Lim Boon Khoon