Forum: Heavy workload for students may be leading to sleep deprivation

I agree there is a sleep deprivation problem among the young (Adopt later starting time in schools, June 14). I think sleep deprivation is a result of a heavy school workload.

The workload of my teenage children has increased to the point where they have to sacrifice sleep to finish their work.

They do not have any tuition, so this is solely about the time they have to spend on school work, including co-curricular activities and project work.

Based on anecdotal discussion with other parents, we are not the only ones affected.

During my children's revision for their PSLE a few years ago, we noticed that certain questions that were posed to primary school pupils had been seen previously only at the Secondary 4 level.

The concern here is that over the years, more material seems to be covered in a compressed time frame.

If true, such a policy is not only counterproductive, but also unhealthy.

I urge the Ministry of Education to survey its students to assess the extent of the sleep deprivation problem.

If it is a systemic issue due to school workload, I hope the ministry can take practical steps to address it.

Tey Chee Meng