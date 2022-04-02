Forum: Heartwarming to see the euphoria at Causeway reopening

It was heartwarming to see the euphoria on both sides of the Causeway when it was fully reopened yesterday, after being closed for more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

I heard drivers and motorcyclists sounding their horns happily, and saw some on foot dancing. I also heard sections of the crowd near the checkpoint singing.

It was a great occasion when the inter-connectedness of the people of Malaysia and Singapore could be palpably seen and heard.

I hope Singapore and Malaysia will continue to capitalise on each other's strengths for the betterment of our lot. The busiest crossing in the world between two countries is again open fully, and I hope it will not be affected again by either disease or politics.

Ho San Cheow