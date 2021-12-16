Forum: Heartening that Thaipusam celebrations will go on

I refer to the article, "No foot procession for Thaipusam festival for second year running; kavadis not allowed" (Dec 7).

The Thaipusam festival is observed by Hindus here in Singapore. It is a deeply religious festival usually celebrated on a grand scale, with a colourful procession of devotees carrying kavadis along public roads.

It is heartening to see that the Thaipusam festival will still go on here despite the pandemic, with the necessary restrictions in place, though kavadis have been excluded for the second year in a row.

Despite the restrictions, Thaipusam will be prominently celebrated here in our multicultural, multi-religious state. I applaud the authorities for allowing the tradition to continue next year by letting devotees take part and offer prayers in the best possible way.

Despite the unprecedented times, religious events like this help the population find joy, solace and a sense of comfort in their own faith. Tradition and culture are still very much alive in Singapore, and I hope the coming Thaipusam will be a huge success.

A. Kannan