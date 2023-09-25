Forum: Healthcare workers try to support one another to avoid burnout

I refer to the article “Nurses, recruitment agencies laud upcoming hostels for new foreign healthcare workers” (Sept 16).

I am taking a gap year before going to university and am working as a clinic assistant. As a healthcare worker, I have witnessed the manpower crunch in Singapore’s healthcare sector. Foreign healthcare workers are critical in alleviating the perennial shortage of manpower.

Aside from accommodation, another issue that my fellow healthcare workers face is burnout.

At our clinic, my colleagues and I take active steps to reduce burnout. When the clinic gets too busy and we observe that a colleague is stressed, we would tell her to consciously take a few deep breaths before attending to a patient. This is important for us to stay calm and alert despite the day being hectic.

In the clinic, we are like a family. Each colleague acts as the other’s buddy. We remind one another to take breaks, drink water and stay calm in stressful situations.

At work, we ensure that all our healthcare staff feel safe to share their thoughts and emotions with one another. Improved communications allow us to reach out for help and also reach out to help colleagues.

By normalising talking about our emotions, we can also reduce the stigma surrounding healthcare workers seeking help.

Chia Xin Yi, 19