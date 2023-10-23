Forum: Healthcare workers should learn how to defuse tense situations

I am a healthcare worker. At my workplace, my colleagues and I have a useful approach to handling unpleasant incidents, which are not uncommon (Woman who filmed herself arguing with police faces 6 charges, including using abusive language, Oct 13).

Healthcare workers should learn how to safely defuse such difficult conversations.

In unpleasant encounters, the patient tends to be aggressive; he will speak quickly and loudly, and sometimes gesture wildly.

It is up to healthcare staff to adopt a softer tone, and to slow down the conversation.

It is also important to adopt a softer look, and not stare or glare. We can look at the person and pay attention. This is also known as active listening.

If possible, it is good for both parties to sit down.

This makes our stance and posture less aggressive. It is difficult to be aggressive when you are sitting.

In all unpleasant encounters, safety is paramount. To be safe, put about 1.5m between you and the patient to make it less likely that you will be assaulted.

In such unpleasant situations, often the instinct is to point to your own phone or to closed-circuit television cameras to warn the patient, which very often prompts the patient to fish out his own phone to start recording.

I think it is more important to de-escalate the situation and to reduce tension. This can be accomplished by giving the patient and family members, if present, a chance to sit and perhaps sip water.

Kind gestures, courtesy and politeness often help to defuse the situation.

I hope these tips help my fellow healthcare workers. It would be good if all staff could go through in-house training.

Rabiatul Adawiyah Nor Idham, 20