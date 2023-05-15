Forum: Healthcare workers can try four Ps to ease patients’ frustrations

There has been much discussion in the Forum pages recently on experiences at emergency departments (Unresolved anger can escalate to abuse of healthcare staff, May 4; Not fair for public to get angry with emergency department healthcare staff, May 6).

I am taking a gap year before going to university to volunteer at a neighbourhood clinic. As a healthcare worker, I see that beyond sicknesses, patients face many other difficulties – wait time, financial costs, uncertainty and pain.

Beyond the professionalism and communication skills we are taught as healthcare workers, I have learnt some practical skills at my workplace that fellow healthcare workers can consider implementing. I call them the 4Ps.

Perceptions. Sometimes, I struggle to meet the patients’ expectations, but I have realised that I can manage their perceptions – by providing easy-to-understand bite-sized information and small regular updates. With updates, patients are reassured that we do remember their needs and we do care for them.

Posture. Adopting a warm emotional posture together with a caring physical posture transmits a loving attitude towards the patient. Warm gestures, smiles and nods express engagement.

Possibilities. When our patients’ requests are big, our natural answer is a big “no”, and our patients are right to be angry. Hence, at work, we take our patients’ big requests and break them down into small elements, then fulfil at least one small element.

Think of small possibilities. If patients are unhappy about the bed crunch, it could be because they are uncomfortable with sitting. Giving them a more comfortable seat might help.

Patience. Breathing a few times to relax before speaking is effective in relaxing and transmitting patience and improving our interactions. When possible, I use a few words of their preferred language, and the patients become more receptive to our messaging.

With these 4Ps, we can ease our patients’ discomfort.

Phoebe Sing, 20