Forum: Healthcare volunteers can try 3Rs to help patients

There has been much discussion in the papers recently on the experiences of kidney failure patients (More people getting kidney failure in Singapore; Once kidneys fail, the options are transplant and dialysis; and Why dialysis may not be a good option for some kidney failure patients, all March 16).

I am a healthcare volunteer, and have been serving with the National Kidney Foundation as a dialysis centre befriender since June 2022. In the course of my duties, I see that beyond illnesses, dialysis patients face many other difficulties –disruption to daily life, psychological barriers and pain.

Beyond the communication skills and professionalism taught to us as healthcare volunteers, I have learnt some practical skills that fellow volunteers can consider adopting. I call them the 3Rs.

Respect. We meet patients from all walks of life, with various beliefs, values and lifestyles. By listening attentively and sensitively to their concerns, we can respect their preferences. When we show respect, we show that we value the person’s dignity and autonomy, making him feel heard, understood and supported.

Responsiveness. Sometimes, I may not be able to satisfy a patient’s requests, but I realise that I can take the initiative to manage his expectations, or offer an alternative solution. Hence, during our befriending sessions, we break down each patient’s request into smaller elements, and try to fulfil at least one small part.

Rapport. Building rapport creates an environment of trust and comfort between healthcare workers and patients. Simplifying our words, adjusting our tone and maintaining an open posture are things we can do to engage our patients better. Patients are more likely to open up about their concerns, share important information and adhere to treatment plans when they feel a connection with their healthcare providers.

Darius Lim Xiang Wen, 19