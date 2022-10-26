Forum: Health literacy and speciality GPs can help ease public hospital crunch

There are many contributing factors to why our public hospitals are being overwhelmed, resulting in a long wait to see a doctor and to secure a bed in a ward (Patients face long wait in emergency departments amid bed shortage, Oct 21; and Hospitals taking steps to deal with rise in patients, Oct 22).

Some of these factors are beyond our control, while others can be mitigated by increasing the public’s health literacy as well as by tweaking our healthcare system.

Singapore is a highly educated society with low health literacy. Many are ignorant about the self-management of common discomforts and minor ailments.

Many Singaporeans are not able to navigate our healthcare system. They often seek inappropriate treatment for their conditions. Many would skip their general practitioner (GP) and go straight to a hospital’s emergency department or seek the help of the wrong specialist directly.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) will be rolling out the Healthier SG initiative in July 2023. Under it, Singaporeans will be enrolled with a family physician they trust. This is an important step towards solving our hospital overcrowding woes.

Family physicians are specialists trained in general care, coordinating care as well as helping patients navigate the complex healthcare system. All stakeholders must go all out to make Healthier SG a success, encouraging all Singaporeans to sign up from day one of the programme.

In Britain and Australia, many senior GPs are also GPs with special interests. According to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, there are currently 33 special interests helmed by its GPs.

In this system, senior GPs, who are usually fellows or professors, are able to help patients manage more complicated conditions in the community.

The patients need not go to the emergency department or have to seek help from sub-specialists in hospitals.

Family medicine has been recognised as a speciality since more than 10 years ago when the chapter of family medicine was created in the Academy of Medicine, Singapore.

With MOH’s Healthier SG programme, it is time for the development of a GP with special interest programme in Singapore. Together with the national preventive care strategy as well as the capitation funding model of healthcare clusters, it would form a perfect system to help lighten the patient load of and take the pressure off our hospitals.

Leong Choon Kit (Dr)