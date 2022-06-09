Forum: Health insurance shifted to new plan twice, with premium spikes

In early 2015, my family of three bought a health insurance family plan which had an annual premium of $5,000.

We were transferred to a different family plan in 2017, and the annual premium increased progressively to $11,500 this year.

It was up for renewal in March this year, and we were moved again to a different plan. To our shock, the annual premium more than doubled, to $25,000.

We made anxious calls to the insurance company, but were told to take it or leave it.

We will likely have no other option if we reject the new plan, as other insurance companies will probably reject us due to pre-existing conditions. My wife had breast cancer in early 2018.

Should insurance companies be able to act in this way? There may be other people who are in a similar predicament as my family.

William Loh Hong Lee

