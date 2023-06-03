Forum: Headgear in combat sports critical to reducing serious injuries

I refer to the article “More youth suffer sports-related injuries, risk long-term effects” (May 29), which pointed to a lack of conditioning as one of the key causes.

It is also worth noting that no amount of conditioning will keep an athlete safe from head injuries, which often carry a far more detrimental effect to long-term health and well-being.

The article was brief in explaining the importance of using appropriate protective equipment, specifically headgear, to keep contact sport athletes safe.

Wearing protective equipment is required in the karate-boxing gym I run, where there is a chance of getting struck in the head during contact practice.

Safety protocols must be emphasised to keep impact to the head at a minimum. The use of headgear provides an additional layer of safety for participants, thus enabling them to enjoy the sport.

Some combat sports do not require headgear during contact practice. Consequently, head trauma and facial injuries are common in those situations. I worry about the long-term health of these athletes.

The fear of injury keeps many people away from pursuing martial arts as a hobby. It is a pity as it is hard to find a similar holistic activity that combines self-defence, fitness, community values and sportsmanship.

In fact, one of my gym’s co-founders was forced to retire from the sport he loved, boxing, when he almost lost his eyesight after being struck on the head during one of his professional boxing fights. He has since become an advocate for safety in combat sport.

As we strive to promote martial arts, I hope more coaches and gyms weigh the risks of head injuries, and consider the use of headgear in their sport.

Rusydi Omar