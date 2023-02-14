Forum: HDB housing model needs only minor tweaks

Much has been said lately about the affordability of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats (MPs hold lively debate on keeping public housing affordable, accessible, Feb 7; and S’poreans won’t have to worry about having an affordable home to call their own: PM Lee, Feb 9).

Singaporeans are astute. If it is true that BTO flats were not affordable or of good value, then there would not be any oversubscription at BTO sales exercises. Yet, for example, in the August 2022 BTO exercise, four-room flats at Sun Plaza Spring in Tampines were oversubscribed by 16.1 times (A home is still affordable in Singapore unless you expect a luxury house, Jan 25).

Many Singaporeans have also done their sums. It is better for a typical 30-year-old Singaporean to pay a monthly mortgage of $1,500 for 25 years and own the flat thereafter than to pay $1,500 rent monthly till he dies and own nothing in the end.

HDB builds flats to cater to the housing needs of over 80 per cent of Singaporeans. It builds different flat types to suit the financial means and needs of diverse groups of Singaporeans, and at different points of their life. That is why there are two-room flats that can go for around $30,000 after grants, and five-room flats that are priced upwards of $500,000 after grants. HDB even allows existing HDB owners to upgrade to bigger flats over time.

The HDB housing model not only enables almost everyone to have a roof over his head, but it also is a tangible asset that Singaporeans can own to share in the country’s prosperity. Only minor tweaks are needed to address some issues, for example, the long waiting time for a BTO flat.

Christopher Leong