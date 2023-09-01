Forum: HDB blocks are designed to prevent spread of fire

We refer to Ms Ashley Chang Wai Leng’s letter “Alarms in HDB block where blaze occurred could have alerted residents to danger” (Aug 19).

HDB blocks are designed and built according to the prevailing Fire Code, and their fire safety provisions are upgraded subsequently when required to improve safety for the residents.

For Block 39 Telok Blangah Rise, which was constructed in 1976, a dry riser system was installed and the entrance doors of the flats were replaced with fire-rated doors in the 1990s.

Ms Chang suggested the use of fire alarms. Under the current Fire Code, a centralised fire alarm system covering the common areas of residential developments is not required. This is because each residential unit is designed as a fire compartment, and any outbreak of fire is primarily limited to the affected unit.

Common corridors and lift lobbies in HDB blocks are also designed to be naturally ventilated for smoke dispersal.

Hence, there is generally no need for an entire block to evacuate in the event of a fire.

Nonetheless, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is working towards greater use of home fire alarm devices (HFADs) for early warning of fires. All new residential premises built after June 1, 2018, have these devices.

Existing residential premises that carry out fire safety works, such as the installation of fire doors, are also required to install HFADs. Owners of other residential premises are strongly encouraged to also install HFADs for their own safety.

If a fire occurs in a neighbouring unit and evacuation is not possible, residents should stay calm and remain in their unit. They should close the windows and doors, seal the gap beneath the doors with a blanket or other fabrics to prevent smoke from entering, and call 995 for help.

Residents can also do their part to maintain a safe living environment by ensuring that fire safety provisions like hose reels and dry risers, as well as common corridors and staircases, are unobstructed. They can report fire hazards to their town council, management corporation strata title, or to SCDF at www.scdf.gov.sg or via the myResponder app.

Ryan Ong Yuan Wei (Colonel)

Director

Fire Safety Department

Singapore Civil Defence Force

Tan Hwee Yong

Director, Project Development and Management

Housing and Development Board