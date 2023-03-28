Forum: Having more water coolers not the solution to cut spending on bottled water

I refer to the letter on installing more water coolers to discourage bottled water consumption, “Have more accessible water coolers” (March 25), and The Sunday Times’ report on an undergraduate building a database of water coolers in Singapore, “Undergrad seeks public’s help to list water cooler points on Google Maps” (March 26).

Given that our tap water is potable, water coolers are not necessary, consume electricity, and require regular maintenance and cleaning. Increasingly, taps and basins are placed away from toilets, and if Singapore residents could be more civic-minded by keeping basins clean, hygiene would not be an issue.

Water coolers and toilets are already accessible at high-traffic venues such as sports facilities, community clubs, hawker centres and bus interchanges.

Unless one is taking part in vigorous exercise, filling a bottle with water from home should suffice. If you are out trail running, hiking or biking in a nature reserve, plan your route to include places where you can refill your water bottle.

Without a better understanding of the reasons people choose bottled water over tap water, having more water coolers may not be the solution.

Dennis Ang Bak Hwee