Forum: Having a child has changed me and brought me joy and excitement

Many couples have cited reasons such as the rising cost of living and a competitive and stressful life to reject parenthood. I would like to offer another perspective.

In my child, I see spontaneity, curiosity, creativity, cheekiness, boundless energy and easy laughter, traits which are mostly lost in adulthood. Sometimes, it is so easy for him to be happy _ a toy, a trip to see the pandas, splashing in a water park, or just chasing other children and kicking a ball with them in the playground. Happiness is simple and straightforward.

I am in awe when I realise how much influence I have in shaping his character, values, life skills and habits. Instinctively, I want to do my best to unleash his potential, support his interests and protect him from physical dangers and online harms.

Because I have a child, I care more about climate change and want to leave him with a less polluted and sustainable future. I also care more about how our society evolves and how advancements in technology can impact our children.

And because I have a child, I am exposed to things beyond my interests, such as Lego, piano, swimming, soccer, skateboarding, ice-skating, parkour, racing car models, and making smoothies and pancakes.

And raising my son has also improved my skills in time management, financial planning, holiday-planning, observation, negotiation and self-reflection, and my sense of humour.

I have watched Lukas grow taller and express himself better, achieve various milestones, walk up the stairs faster than I do, excel in Lego and building models, transit from pre-school to primary school, overcome obstacles and self-doubt, deliver his first show-and-tell, learn how to swim and cycle, and jump for joy after scoring a goal.

And the arguments we have! Why is he already acting like a teenager when he is just nine years old? Once, he shut himself in his room while I sat in the dining room to cool down. When he finally opened the door, hugged me and cried, I knew I had him back. I have learnt to check my temper, be more patient and try to understand things first, before acting and speaking rashly and regretting things later.

My son’s Chinese name means “Benediction from God”. I delivered at age 38. My husband died when my son was a baby. Still, I am grateful for being a mother. Joy, insights, excitement and personal growth are what parenthood has offered me. I really think parenthood is an indispensable part of growing up and achieving full adulthood.

Ng Poh Leng