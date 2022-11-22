Forum: Having a carbon tax rate that adapts to economic conditions may be less volatile

I am writing in response to Mr Ong Kim Bock’s letter (Certainty is needed with carbon tax rates, Nov 16). Mr Ong makes two main points, both of which the Workers’ Party actually agrees with.

The first point is that we need a carbon tax, because it is the most effective tool for a low-carbon transition. Indeed, this has been the consistent position of the Workers’ Party, which argued strongly in favour of a simple carbon tax rather than a cap-and-trade system, which had been raised by other observers such as the People’s Action Party Youth Wing.

In fact, in Parliament, we argued for a higher level of carbon tax in the longer term than what the Government has put forth in the Carbon Pricing (Amendment) Bill, one that would be more consistent with the scientific evidence for efficacy.

The second point is that businesses require certainty in the tax rates they face. Having a component of adaptation to economic conditions does not mean businesses have no certainty, particularly when there are always changes to conditions such as the exchange rate (which is managed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore), for example, over the course of a business plan.

We believe that our proposal – which allows for the $25 to fall to $20 if economic conditions are poor, but rise to $30 if the opposite occurs – may be even less volatile than the Government’s fixed $25 per tonne figure for the next two years.

For example, a $25 per tonne tax on $1,000 in profits for 2023 is 2.5 per cent, but should we enter into recession and profits fall to $800, this rate would change to 3.1 per cent for 2024. In contrast, our proposed $25 and $20 tax would amount to a constant 2.5 per cent tax rate.

Moreover, as we argued in Parliament, what blunts the effectiveness of Singapore’s carbon tax is the Bill’s inclusion of non-time-limited and non-transparent allowances. Mr Ong refers to these allowances as transitory, but nothing in the Bill places time limits on these allowances. This is why the Workers’ Party moved amendments in Parliament to set a formula for time limitations, but these amendments were unfortunately not carried in Parliament.

Jamus Lim (Assoc Prof)

MP for Sengkang GRC