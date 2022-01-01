Forum: Have volunteers conduct random checks on-site to reject unusable donated items

I refer to the report on The Salvation Army receiving many useless items (Salvation Army sees surge in donation of items at year end, Dec 30).

Donors dropping off unusable items results in a waste of time and resources, much to the frustration of volunteers, myself included.

How can we solve this problem?

Perhaps this is an issue that should be highlighted in civics lessons in school. Teach students the principle of buying something only if one needs it.

Christmas need not be about exchanging gifts; advocate cash donations to charities instead of exchanging gifts.

Lastly, taking a hard stand can drive home the message. Station a volunteer to randomly conduct quality checks of the items being brought in. This way, useless items can be rejected on the spot and the donor will then have to lug the items to the rubbish bin.

Tan Xiao Yan