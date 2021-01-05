Forum: Have support groups for insomnia sufferers

People suffering from insomnia or sleep disorders generally suffer in silence.

Having been an insomniac myself for the past five years, I have found the feeling of helplessness overwhelming at times.

I am lucky to be surrounded by supportive family members.

Insomnia is, however, not a topic that your friends or colleagues would take the time to understand.

One morning, after another sleepless night, I wondered if there was a support group for insomniacs to get together (maybe virtually these days), just to listen to one another and to feel they are not alone.

I searched online, and was disappointed to see that all local websites on insomnia contain only basic tips on sleep hygiene. Most sufferers are already aware of these, and they wouldn't help advanced insomniacs much.

Even government hospitals do not have any options for support groups, and offer only the usual routine follow-ups.

I think support groups would help tremendously to ease some of the psychological burdens.

Foo Chen Wern