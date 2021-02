There are many cyclists on footpaths now, especially those delivering food during this pandemic period.

However, cyclists have been seen disregarding the safety of pedestrians, especially when they fail to slow down at bus stops.

Speed bumps should be installed at both sides of bus stops to prevent cyclists from speeding through.

This will protect commuters who may not be looking out for bicycles coming from their left as they pay attention to oncoming buses coming from the right.

Chia Eu Foong