Forum: Have shuttle buses take seniors to and from polyclinics

During the recent Budget debate, there was talk about making public transport free for seniors (Making public transport free for seniors entails huge cost: Iswaran, March 10).

Many seniors have numerous medical appointments at polyclinics that include routine check-ups, and depend on public transport to get to them.

Those who are fit and live near the polyclinic can walk there.

Others may have to take a bus, but getting into and out of public buses may not be very safe for seniors who are not as mobile and agile.

Taking the MRT is less demanding physically for seniors, but there may not be a station close to the polyclinic.

Taxi service is available, but is a costly option for repeated visits.

One possible way to help seniors is to design a shuttle bus system to and from polyclinics, with designated pick-up points at designated times.

The routes can be configured to benefit especially those seniors in areas where there are no polyclinics nearby.

A reasonable fare would be acceptable.

With an ageing population, we need to come up with ideas to help our seniors stay fit, healthy and safe.

Jennie Cheong