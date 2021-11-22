Forum: Have safe distancing ambassadors on public transport

I have seen numerous instances of bus and train commuters flouting rules on safe management measures since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

Commuters talk loudly on their cellphones or talk incessantly to friends sitting next to them. Others deliberately or inadvertently fail to don their masks properly, exposing their nostrils and mouths even on crowded buses and trains.

Such situations happen daily and should be a cause for concern.

Some of the passengers, especially the young, blatantly flout the rules. It baffles me that safe distancing ambassadors, to date, are still not deployed on public transport.

While enforcing safe management measures on trains and buses may be challenging, I believe it would be an effective way to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Singapore.

Teo Kok Seah