Forum: Have regular walk-in tutorials for seniors, so they can practise digital skills

Singapore pledged at the World Economic Forum to strengthen digital inclusion (S’pore to help citizens gain skills to navigate online space, Jan 21). Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo said: “It’s not just connectivity. It’s how people can navigate the digital world with a sense of confidence. And confidence comes from skills.”

I would like to add that skills are useful only if regularly used. One-off imparting of skills, especially to seniors, will likely come to naught when they are not used for a long time after the training.

I suggest that regular tutorial classes for seniors be conducted at community centres and libraries, with walk-ins being welcomed. It would give seniors an avenue to consult, practise and refresh what they have learnt. This would help build confidence, and give them a chance to share information among themselves.

Teoh Gin Wah

